Ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Of 38,596, 10k licensed firearms deposited in Prayagraj district

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls-2024, cops are speeding up the process of deposition of licensed firearms by their owners. Till now 10,000 firearms have been deposited out of 38,596 licensed weapons in the Prayagraj district. Police are now screening those who are not willing to deposit their firearms without any proper reason, informed police officials on Tuesday. HT Image

The deposited firearms include rifles, revolvers, pistols and single and double-barrel shotguns.

Police officials said that the total number of licensed firearms in the district is 38596. After their verification from the district collectorate, the drive has been launched to get the firearms deposited ahead of LS polls. Till now over 10,000 firearms have been deposited across the district including trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas. The firearms are being deposited at police stations or firearms stores.

The owners not willing to deposit firearms are being given repeated reminders, they added.

Meanwhile, officials said that licences of 168 firearm holders have been cancelled in the district. These persons were involved in criminal activities or have serious cases registered against them.

Confirming the details, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) crime and nodal officer for Lok Sabha polls Satish Chandra said the drive has been launched to ensure peaceful polls.