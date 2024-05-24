Ahead of polling in Prayagraj, cops form special unit to curb rumours on social media

For peaceful polls in Prayagraj on May 25 and to curb rumours on social media, the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate officials have taken additional steps. Besides carrying out flag march in the city and rural areas, a special team of cops having expertise in handling social media platforms and tracing culprits through IP address and special software has been constituted. Cops taking out a flag march in old city areas of Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT)

Police officials said a separate control room of cyber cell has been formed for ensuring peaceful and rumour free polls. The control room will have a team of 40 policemen who are experts in surveillance and handling social media sites. The control room termed ‘Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU)’ is keeping strict eye on persons who may cause trouble during polls through data analyses and social media profiling. The unit can keep tabs on social media through special software and intercepting app-based communications.

Through hi-tech apps, the unit can trace IP address and location of persons who spread rumours on social media or are making objectionable posts. Moreover, the unit may also trace calls made through social media apps, officials added.

Police officials said that all preparations are complete for peaceful polls. Units of CRPF, BSF, RPF have arrived for poll duties and have been briefed. Flag march and patrolling in the city and rural areas are being carried out to instill a sense of security among voters. Possible troublemakers and those who may pose a threat to peace during polls are under police scanner.