Ahead of polls, candidates hold road shows across Ggm, Manesar

Gurugram: Independent candidates are intensifying their poll campaigns by organising road shows across various residential areas in Gurugram. The roadshows are demonstrating the support these candidates enjoy in the region. In response to multiple roadshows happening simultaneously, the traffic police have deployed additional personnel at many locations to manage congestion and ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic. Accompanied by more than 500 supporters, Sahabram Leelu Sarpanch, an independent candidate from Ward 1 led a roadshow on Tuesday. He covered all the areas within his jurisdiction, engaging with residents and discussing their grievances. (HT PHOTO)

Leelu, who previously served as sarpanch from 2000 to 2010, highlighted his contributions, including the installation of water boosters to address the area's acute water crisis. He also pointed out the construction of internal roads, the development of parks with benches, and the establishment of a sports stadium to encourage youth participation in cricket, football, and other sports. "Residents have spent thousands on water tankers, but we have worked on solutions to ease their burden. My focus remains on infrastructure and providing better amenities," he said.

In Ward 23, Rama Rani Rathee led a rally with her team of women supporters, covering areas such as DLF Phase 1, Chakkarpur, and Sectors 26, 27, and 28. Addressing the low voter turnout in her ward, Rathee urged residents to exercise their right to vote. “We are personally reaching out to senior citizens and community leaders to motivate people. Voting is the only way residents can elect a candidate who will genuinely work for development,” she said. Her door-to-door campaign has been met with enthusiasm, especially among women voters.

Another key candidate, Rimple Yadav, a former councillor and wife of a former mayor, is contesting from Ward 2. With strong support from DLF Phase 2, Dundahera, Sirhaul, and Udyog Vihar, she has been actively engaging with the 22,926 voters in her ward. Yadav conducted a march with her supporters, vowing to tackle encroachments, waterlogging, and sanitation issues—major concerns among residents. She also assured voters that she would prevent waste from being dumped in border areas between Delhi and Gurugram.

In Ward 15, Parveen Lata Rakesh Kumar conducted a rally in South City 2, interacting with supporters and outlining her achievements as a former councillor. She emphasized her role in providing emergency services, including ambulances, water tankers during summers, and road repairs. “Residents have approached us for urgent assistance, and we have ensured that basic civic services are met. Now, we aim to streamline these processes for long-term solutions,” she stated.

As road shows continue to pick up momentum, the city’s streets are witnessing high-energy campaigning, reinforcing the impact of grassroot political engagement. With only days left for the elections, candidates are leaving no stone unturned in securing voter support.