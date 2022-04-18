AIADMK slams DMK govt for ‘double standards’ on Hindi
On the one hand the ruling DMK cried foul claiming Hindi imposition by the Centre and on the other hand used Hindi to publicise its party president and chief minister M K Stalin in northern states and project him as a national leader, AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam alleged on Sunday.
Hitting back, DMK leader and minister for Tamil official language and culture Thangam Thennarasu mocked at Panneerselvam for trying to publicise himself within his party after the AIADMK’s announcement on party’s organisational polls and defended translation of press notes into several languages, aimed at dissemination of information to people across the nation.
O Panneerselvam (OPS) recalled that when Union home minister Amit Shah recently said that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages, Stalin opposed it saying it would wreck the nation’s integrity. Pointing to a news report in a Tamil daily on issuance of two official press notes also in Hindi by the Tamil Nadu government, OPS accused the DMK regime of ‘double standards’ on the language issue.
A press note issued recently was related to archaeology and another one to an announcement made days ago on celebration of Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary as Equality Day.
Stalin’s announcements are released in Hindi as well by the state government and the Chief Minister is changing tack when it came to protecting his interests, OPS alleged. Usually, official press releases are issued in Tamil and sometimes in English as well. Claiming Hindi imposition by the Centre, the DMK pretended to champion the cause of Tamil and at the same time utilised Hindi to publicise Stalin, the AIADMK leader alleged in a statement.
Citing the news report, the AIADMK leader alleged that the ruling DMK used Hindi to publicise its president and Chief Minister Stalin in northern states and project him as a national leader in such regions. The AIADMK Coordinator condemned the ‘double standards’ of the DMK and its bid to ‘deceive’ the people on the language front. People have begun asking as to why Hindi was chosen, which reflected the 3-language formula, and not English under the 2-language policy that was enunciated by Dravidian icon C N Annadurai, Panneerselvam demanded to know. He alleged that rather than nurturing the growth of Tamil, Stalin is involved in promoting himself using Hindi. Thennarasu, also the Industries Minister who holds the archeology portfolio, in a statement defended the press notes in several languages, including Hindi. This was to take the key archeological findings on the ancient Tamil language and initiatives aimed at social justice (Equality Day) to people across the country, the Minister said. During the AIADMK regime, Tamil classical literature books were translated into Hindi and released in 2019, Thennarasu recalled.
-
After two years, iftar partiesback in Sangam city
PRAYAGRAJ: After a hiatus of two years on account of the pandemic, iftar parties are again being held in the Sangam city, with people of all faiths participating . Iftar during Ramzans has been an age-old practice and is being traditionally held by Muslim individuals and social organisations etc. During the last two years, no iftars were organised by individuals and organisations due to restrictions on assemblies due to Covid.
-
CM Ibrahim takes charge as K’taka JD(S) chief
Former union minister CM Ibrahim on Sunday took over as the state president of the Janata Dal (Secular) as the regional outfit in Karnataka continued its new strategy to tap into the minority vote by edging out the Congress. Ibrahim also served as a union minister under IK Gujral till April 1998.
-
Namami Gange campaign spurring revival of river culture: Yogi Adityanath
Speaking at the Ganga Yatra programme in Lucknow, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said major portions of the Ganga and the Yamuna flowed through Uttar Pradesh. Plans to make the Ganga pollution-free were made earlier, too, Yogi Adityanath noted, adding that the Ganga Action Plan was launched in 1986. When the government assessed the quality of Ganga water before the launch of the Namami Gange campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was found that the river was the most polluted, Yogi Adityanath said.
-
After a week, UP reports Covid death again; 135 fresh cases
LUCKNOW: One person died of Covid in Hardoi and as many as 135 people tested positive for the disease in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The last Covid death in the state was reported on April 9. “There are 610 active Covid cases in the state at present,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. Gautam Buddha Nagar has maximum 280 active Covid cases.
-
Body of teen who fell in Kund Mala waterfall while clicking selfies found
PUNE The police and rescue team on Sunday found the body of an 18-year-old Adarsh Mishra, who fell in Kund Mala waterfall on Saturday while taking a selfie. Talegaon MIDC police said the rescue work was halted on Saturday night and the search operation by the forest department and Shivdurg Mitra Mandal began on Sunday morning. Mishra was studying at Indira College, Tathawade and had gone to the waterfall on Saturday with his friends.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics