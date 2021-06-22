AIMIM starts screening candidates, to contest on 100 seats in UP polls

LUCKNOW The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi has launched the process for the selection of candidates for the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates aspiring for the AIMIM ticket have to submit an application form with personal details, an affidavit that the applicant has not been named in any criminal case, details of the applicant’s social as well as political activities, a copy of the Aadhaar card, ₹10,000 fee and a loyalty affidavit that the candidate will campaign for the party in the assembly election even if he/she fails to get the party ticket.

AIMIM state unit president Shaukat Ali said the party has decided to screen candidates before finalising the tickets. While applications are being submitted in the state unit office in Lucknow, a high level committee of AIMIM will arrive from Hyderabad to select the candidates.

“The party has decided to contest the assembly election on 100 seats. It has identified the seats on which it plans to field candidates. We are collecting regular feedback from the district units and review meetings are being organised under my chairmanship in all the districts,” he said.

The AIMIM is an alliance partner of smaller political parties group - Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, which includes Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Uday Party led by Babu Rampal, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party led by Premchanda Prajapati and Janata Kranti Party led by Anil Singh Chauhan. The Morcha has invited the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhim Army to join the pre-poll alliance.

Ali said the AIMIM has also urged Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati to join the Morcha to check the BJP from grabbing power in the 2022 assembly elections.

“The SP-BSP alliance failed to check the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Earlier in the 2017 assembly election, the SP-Congress alliance failed to stop the BJP, whereas the AIMIM has stopped the BJP from coming to power not only in Telangana but also in Maharashtra,” he claimed.

“In UP, the Muslims have realised that the SP, the BSP and the Congress have been using them as a vote bank. The community is looking for an alternative and the AIMIM emerged as a hope and voice of the community. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will start visiting UP to mobilise the party cadre once the Covid protocol is relaxed,” he added.

The AIMIM had fielded candidates on 38 seats in the 2017 assembly election but failed to open its account.