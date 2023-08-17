Ajay Rai, who challenged Modi in LS Polls, named new prez of UPCC

LUCKNOW The Congress party has appointed senior leader Ajay Rai as the new president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), replacing Dalit leader Brijlal Khabri. This move is aimed at energising the party’s grassroots ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Ajay Rai (PTI)

Rai, who contested Lok Sabha elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in both 2014 and 2019, is known for his assertive leadership and strong connection with party cadres.

“We already have a Dalit leader, Mallikarjun Kharge, as the president of the All India Congress Committee. With this decision, you will witness a more active Congress, vigorously opposing the BJP government on the streets. Rai, being a Bhoomihar leader, will also contribute to balancing caste dynamics to a certain extent,” said sources familiar with the developments.

Expressing confidence, Rai said that he is determined to fortify the party and secure victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He shared, “We will elevate the Congress to new heights in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Following a programme in Ghazipur, I will visit the Baba Kashi Vishwanath shrine in Varanasi on Friday, after which I will decide on assuming my new responsibilities.” Rai told HT during a phone conversation from New Delhi.

Khabri’s removal from the UPCC president’s position occurred less than a year after his appointment on October 1, 2022. A former BSP leader, Khabri had previously collaborated with BSP founder late Kanshiram. However, Khabri drew the ire of the Congress high command due to unauthorised appointments of two working presidents in May 2023.

Although the Congress leadership rescinded these appointments, the incident raised speculation about Khabri’s impending removal. “This decision is made by the Congress leadership. I accept it and will continue my dedication to the party,” said Khabri.

Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ welcomed the selection of Rai as UPCC president. She remarked, “Rai possesses a wealth of experience within the party organisation. He is a former legislator as well, and his expertise will greatly benefit the Congress.”

Khabri’s departure provides an opportunity for the Congress to highlight its cadres. Beyond Khabri, numerous former BSP leaders have held significant positions within the state Congress organisation. Rai is expected to form a new team, likely assigning more crucial roles to dedicated Congress members.

A senior party leader said, “Upon the appointment of a new UPCC president, all existing office bearers of UPCC typically step down. Rai will inevitably construct a fresh team, granting prominent positions to committed cadre members.”

