Ajmer police submit charge sheet in minor’s rape case within 36 hours

Police in Rajasthan’s Ajmer district have said they completed the investigation into the sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl within 36 hours and filed a charge sheet before the special court.

“Within 36 hours after the arrest of the accused, we completed our investigation and submitted the charge sheet... I requested the court to complete the trial as soon as possible,” said police superintendent Jagdish Sharma.

The complaint against the accused was filed on March 15. The police videographed the scene of the assault besides having the girl record her statement before a magistrate. “After recording the statements of witnesses, documents related to the case were prepared and a charge sheet was presented on March 17,” a second police officer said, requesting anonymity.

“The complainant had spoken about an attempted rape, but after the statement of the girl, the police came to the conclusion that she had been raped.”

The fast-tracking of the probe comes after another special court in Jhunjhunu completed the trial in a rape case involving a five-year-old in 16 days and handed the death penalty to the 20-year-old accused on Wednesday. Judge Sukesh Kumar Jain lauded the police for a speedy investigation.

“The investigation done by the police is an example of an ideal investigation in which every evidence, including scientific, electronic, and physical, was corroborated very well. Senior officials of the police department should use this investigation as a case study,” Jain said in his judgment.