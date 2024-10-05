Akhada Parishad demands more grant, better facilities during Mahakumbh

Several important proposals were passed at the meeting of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad held on Friday at Niranjani Akhada premises in Daraganj including renovation of all ancient temples of Prayagraj, pothole free roads from the city to Mela Chhaoni, and others. During the Kumbh-2019, the state government issued a budget of ₹ 1 crore each to the 13 akhadas. (Sourced pic for representation only)

Moreover, the Akahada Parishad has demanded an immediate grant for permanent construction of residence and storehouse during the Mahakumbh. Also, the parishad demanded double the amount of grant this Mahakumbh than issued in Kumbh-2019 for facility of saints and seers.

The saints and office-bearers of Akhada Parishad have arrived in Prayagraj to participate in the meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on October 6.

During the Kumbh-2019, the state government issued a budget of ₹1 crore each to the 13 akhadas for residential and storage facilities. The saints have raised their demands as no such initiative has been taken by the government so far ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025.

The saints under Akhada Parishad chairman Mahant Ravindra Puri said the government should issue a budget for the saints and the devotees who arrive to the akhadas during the Mahakumbh. As the number of saints will be higher, the amount of budget should be doubled. Moreover, the land, facilities and ration should also increase in comparison to Kumbh-2019 for better facilities to Naga Sadhus and pilgrims who will reach Mahakumbh from across the world, they added.

The meeting of the Akhada Parishad will continue on Saturday morning in which some more important decisions may be taken including the proposals that will be put up before the chief minister.

Meanwhile, three saints of Bada Udaseen Akhada have been boycotted at the meeting on the proposal of Mahant Durga Das. The three saints who have been boycotted are Mahant Raghumuni, Mahant Damodar Das and Mahant Agradas. They have been found guilty of not following the orders of Panch Parmeshwar.