Alert in Kheri village after 150 people report fever symptoms

High alert has been sounded at Kaima Bujurg village of Kheri district after 150 people reported fever like symptoms during a recent door-to-door survey, said chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar.

The CMO said testing has confirmed 22 malaria cases and ruled out Covid and dengue.

“During the door-to-door survey in Kheri villages of various blocks by 1357 survey teams since September 7 as many as 700 fever patients were detected and among these 150 were found in Kaima Bujurg village,” said the CMO.

Following this, Kheri district magistrate Dr Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya, CMO, district panchayat raj officer (DPRO) Saumya Sheel Singh and other officials visited the village and inspected the households.

The DM instructed health officials to set up a round-the-clock health camp in the village to ensure proper sampling and treatment of patients.

Chaurasiya also instructed SDM, BDO and DPRO to camp at the village to monitor the sanitization works.

DM also asked officials to remove water-logging and garbage as well as use anti-larva spray at water-logged places.

“The villagers have also been advised to put on full-sleeve clothes and apply camphor and mustard oil to keep mosquitoes at bay,” the DM said.