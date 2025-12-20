The directorate of secondary education, Haryana, directed district education officers, principals and teachers to ensure that toilets in all government schools across the state are kept clean. All govt schools in Haryana directed to maintain clean toilets

The notification dated December 17, mandates that government schools provide separate toilets for male and female students, maintain regular cleaning, and ensure a consistent water supply. It further directs all education officers to conduct surprise inspections in 5% of schools under their jurisdiction each month and take action if the toilets are found to be in poor condition.

The notification has also directed block education officers (BEOs) to conduct surprise inspections and monthly visits to almost 10% schools under their jurisdiction.

To be sure, there are atleast 130 government schools in Gurugram.

A government school in Gurugramlacks proper toilet facilities, particularly in the boys’ section. The head teacher of the school, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We have already raised this matter with authorities. The boys’ toilet is in poor condition, the tiles are often unclean and it emits a foul stench. We have a part-time worker for cleaning. The issue has been highlighted and will be resolved soon.”

Ashok Prajapati, district president of the Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh and government school teacher, shared that while government schools have proper toilet infrastructure, the cleaning of toilets is irregular and often takes place only once in 10 days. “Although there is a 24x7 water supply, the toilets in our schools are not cleaned regularly, which affects hygiene for students and staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dushyant Thakran, a government school teacher in Sushant Lok B-1, said that toilet facilities in their school are well-maintained. “We have separate toilets for students and staff, with a proper water supply, and the toilets are cleaned regularly,” he said.

Harel Chaturvedi, resource person of Farrukhnagar block, said,”Under the Swacch Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating (SHVR) initiative by the Ministry of Education, all the resource persons of the block visited schools in Farrukhnagar and Gurugram. The schools were clean with proper toilet facilities for their students.”

Saroj Dahiya, district elementary education officer (DEEO), said that monthly inspections are conducted in schools to ensure proper maintenance of facilities. “We will continue these visits to make sure the schools’ toilets are well-maintained,” she added.

Indu Boken, district education officer (DEO), said,”Visits are scheduled and necessary instructions are already issued for the cleanliness and hygiene. All 130 high and senior secondary schools in my jurisdiction, Gurugram are already ensuring the same. All these schools have separate boys and girls toilets in sufficient numbers.”