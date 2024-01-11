close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Allahabad HC orders high level inquiry against SDO for passing two orders in a case

Allahabad HC orders high level inquiry against SDO for passing two orders in a case

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Jan 11, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The Allahabad high court has ordered a high-level inquiry into the passing of two contradictory orders by a sub-divisional officer in the same case. The inquiry is to be completed by May 2024.

The Allahabad high court has directed principal secretary (revenue) to set up a high level inquiry into passing of two different and contrasting orders by a sub-divisional officer in the same file and to ensure that the said inquiry is completed strictly in accordance with law, after providing full opportunity of hearing to the persons concerned, by the end of May, 2024.

Allahabad HC (file)
Allahabad HC (file)

Justice Kshitij Shailendra passed the order in a petition filed by one Shiv Narayan Tiwari.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Sub-divisional officer, Deoria Sadar, Yogesh Kumar Gaur’s plea was that two different orders were passed on August 17, 2023 in the same case, however, one order which could not be signed was erroneously uploaded on the website of Board of Revenue but, later on, the same was deleted from the website and a different order of the same date was released.

The court said, “The nature of two orders filed along with the writ petition is sufficient to convince this Court that a detailed inquiry is required to be conducted in the matter against Yogesh Kumar Gaur, sub-divisional officer. If the officer is found involved in passing two different orders on merits in the same case, the matter becomes very serious requiring stern disciplinary action against the officer.

The court directed the inquiry report to be placed before it by the next date of hearing which is fixed as July 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out