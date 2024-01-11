Allahabad HC orders high level inquiry against SDO for passing two orders in a case

The Allahabad high court has directed principal secretary (revenue) to set up a high level inquiry into passing of two different and contrasting orders by a sub-divisional officer in the same file and to ensure that the said inquiry is completed strictly in accordance with law, after providing full opportunity of hearing to the persons concerned, by the end of May, 2024. Allahabad HC (file)

Justice Kshitij Shailendra passed the order in a petition filed by one Shiv Narayan Tiwari.

Sub-divisional officer, Deoria Sadar, Yogesh Kumar Gaur’s plea was that two different orders were passed on August 17, 2023 in the same case, however, one order which could not be signed was erroneously uploaded on the website of Board of Revenue but, later on, the same was deleted from the website and a different order of the same date was released.

The court said, “The nature of two orders filed along with the writ petition is sufficient to convince this Court that a detailed inquiry is required to be conducted in the matter against Yogesh Kumar Gaur, sub-divisional officer. If the officer is found involved in passing two different orders on merits in the same case, the matter becomes very serious requiring stern disciplinary action against the officer.

The court directed the inquiry report to be placed before it by the next date of hearing which is fixed as July 1.