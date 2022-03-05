Allahabad University invites feedback from students on mode of exams

PRAYAGRAJ: Amidst the ongoing protests by students demanding to conduct annual exams in an online mode, Allahabad University (AU) officials have decided to seek feedback from students on mode exams.

After getting the feedback, a special high-powered committee, constituted by the vice chancellor (V-C) Prof Sangita Srivastava, will look into the issue and give its recommendations in a report to the VC.

In February AU authorities had announced that the annual exams of undergraduate and postgraduate courses would be held from mid-April in an offline mode. Earlier, due to the Covid pandemic, most of the classes in the present academic session were held in an online mode and the AU had also decided to reduce the course by around 30%. As the Covid situation improved, teachers started taking offline classes in the four faculties, and now they trying their best to complete the course.

However, as soon as the AU authorities announced to hold the exams in an offline mode, a large number of students, led by student leaders, started protesting on the Arts faculty campus. They are demanding that since the classes were held in an online mode, the AU should also conduct the exams in the same mode.

As the protest and agitation grew with each passing day, the campus too became volatile. On Thursday, the situation deteriorated to an extent that police had to use mild force to disperse the protestors. Three student leaders were also detained, and AU authorities later suspended four students, serving them with show cause notices for their roles in the protest.

In this backdrop, AU registrar, Prof NK Shukla has issued a notification wherein students of AU and its constituent colleges have been asked to submit their representation in regard to their demand of holding exams through online or offline mode. The students can submit the hard copy or mail the same to AU authorities (deanscienceonline@gmail.com) along with copy of their identity card and mentioning the reason as to why they would like to have online or offline exams.

“The feedback of the AU students and constituent colleges would be compiled by the committee constituted by the VC to look into their demands. On the basis of the feedback of the students, the committee would give its recommendations,” said AU PRO, Prof Jaya Kapoor. She added that the last date for submitting or mailing the representation is March 10.

Three students sent to jail for creating ruckus at AU

Three Allahabad University (AU) students were arrested and sent to jail after registering an FIR, for creating ruckus during their protest against offline examinations on Thursday, said police officials on Friday.

The students allegedly pelted stones on cops, damaged property and also misbehaved with teachers. Help of CCTV footages and photographs were being taken to identify other accused, including those named in an FIR, they said.

The arrested students were identified as Abhishek Dwivedi of Kaushambi, Jairaj Singh of Ghazipur and Akash Yadav of Azamgarh.

“On the complaint of AU proctor, Prof Harsh Kumar, an FIR was lodged in Colonelganj police station against Abhishek Dwivedi, Jairaj Singh, Akash, Aman Shukla, Abhinav Dwivedi, Hariom Tripathi, Adarsh Singh, Satyam Kushwaha and 150 unidentified students,” said circle officer Ajit Singh Chauhan.

Police also asked details of about 150 unidentified students, involved in pelting stones on security personnel and creating ruckus, on the campus.