Allahabadi guava crop hit by rain, pests; 13,000 quintals lost

The famed Allahabadi guava crop in Prayagraj has suffered a major setback this year due to above-average monsoon rainfall, fruit fly infestation and the spread of the soil-borne fungal disease guava wilt, resulting in the destruction of nearly 13,000 quintals of produce. Globally renowned for its distinctive taste and quality, the Allahabadi guava has been particularly affected this season (HT )

Heavy rainfall in May had already raised concerns over poor yields. On average, one hectare of guava orchards in the district produces about 100 quintals. With more than 1,300 hectares under guava cultivation, the crop plays a vital role in the district’s agricultural economy. However, officials estimate that excessive rainfall and pest attacks have damaged nearly 10% to 15% of the produce per hectare on average.

Munna Patel, president of the Surkha Guava Growers’ Association, said nearly 50% of the fruit in several orchards has been damaged by fruit flies and wilt disease this year. “Although the trees are bearing fruit, more than half of it is worm-infested and falls prematurely, leaving no buyers,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, guava grower Shiv Charan from Bakrabad Uprahar in the Bamrauli area of Prayagraj said the absence of adequate cold and dense fog this season has affected fruit quality. “The guavas have not developed proper colour, and whatever fruit has grown has been ruined by fruit flies and wilt disease,” he said.

Confirming the losses, deputy director of horticulture Krishna Mohan Chaudhary said guava cultivation spans over 1,300 hectares in the district and is a key contributor to the local economy. “Due to above-normal monsoon rainfall coupled with fruit fly infestation and wilt disease, nearly 13,000 quintals of guava crop have been destroyed this year,” he said.

VK Singh, chief horticulture expert and training in-charge at the Horticultural Experiment and Training Centre, Khusrobagh (Prayagraj), attributed the crisis to unseasonal rains in May and June triggered by the Remal cyclone. “Prolonged moisture in guava orchards created favourable conditions for fruit flies. Farmers were advised and trained to install pheromone traps, but many did not take the warnings seriously,” he said.