Alleged beating of varsity staff: Staff of Dr BR Ambedkar University calls off strike after VC orders probe

Agitated staff of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra withdrew their ongoing strike on Wednesday after vice chancellor ordered a probe into the matter of university staff attempting suicide after allegedly being beaten by son of a UP cabinet minister. Activist of Samajwadi Party Chhatra Sabha protesting against minister’s son in Agra on Wednesday . (HT photo)

“We took up the matter with university staff on strike and after the probe was ordered by vice chancellor, the staff union leaders agreed to call off the strike. The staff will resume work from Thursday,” said Rajeev Kumar Singh, registrar of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The staff of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra went on strike on Tuesday when one of the varsity staff, Dinesh Kushwaha consumed poison after he was allegedly beaten up by UP minister’s son.

The staff union leaders alleged that university employee Dinesh Kushwaha, who was deputed as gardener on the university campus, was shifted to work at the residence of Education minister some time back. He was beaten up by the minister’s son over an issue. Traumatised over the alleged beating, he consumed poison. He was admitted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

There was no FIR filed in the case. However, the statement of Dinesh was recorded by magistrate on Tuesday night.

Minister for higher education and three-time MLA from Agra South, Yogendra Upadhayay refuted the allegations as baseless. He said it is a part of ‘political conspiracy’ hatched against him to malign his image.

“This is not the first time that such allegations are labelled against me. Similar allegations were made in the past, but the conspirators failed to malign my image in a land deal. They have again resorted to this political conspiracy and have dragged my family members into it without any basis,” said Upadhayay.

“There is no employee working at my residence from any university. The allegations against me and my son are totally concocted, false, frivolous and mischievous,” said minister Yogendra Upadhayay on phone.

Vice chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra, Prof Ashu Rani has ordered a probe on Tuesday in this regard. She said the staff Dinesh Kushwaha was stable at SN Medical College and Hospital.

“I came to know about the incident from the staff members at the university,” said Ashu Rani, the VC of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra in a recorded video circulated to media on Tuesday evening.

“Action will be taken up depending upon the facts that emerge after the report submitted by the three-member enquiry committee,” said Ashu Rani.

Registrar Rajeev Kumar Singh said that financial relief of ₹50, 000 has been provided to staff member Dinesh Kushwaha.

He said: “The staff concerned was working as a gardener on university campuses spread all over the city. Allegations to the contrary are wrong.”

Earlier on Wednesday, activists of Samajwadi Chatra Sabha burnt the effigy of UP higher education minister’s son.