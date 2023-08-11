Home / Cities / Others / Man who impersonated PMO official arrested in 7th case he faces in Gujarat

Man who impersonated PMO official arrested in 7th case he faces in Gujarat

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2023 11:39 AM IST

Kiran Patel allegedly claimed to be a government officer and defrauded Morbi-based businessman Bharat Patel of ₹42.86 lakh in 2017, the Ahmedabad crime branch said in a statement

Alleged conman Kiran Patel, who was arrested from a luxury hotel in Srinagar on March 2 for impersonating an official at Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), has been handed over to Ahmedabad crime branch and arrested in the seventh case he faces.

Kiran Patel was arrested for cheating, forgery and impersonation in March. (PTI)
The case was filed in May and relates to duping a businessman. Patel allegedly claimed to be a government officer and defrauded Morbi-based businessman Bharat Patel of 42.86 lakh in 2017, the crime branch said in a statement.

Kiran Patel was booked under the Indian Penal Code’s sections 420 (cheating), 406 (breach of trust), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 170 (impersonation) in May for allegedly promising to get a permit from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board for Bharat Patel’s chemical factory.

Bharat Patel filed the case against Kiran Patel, who faces similar cases in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Bayad, following his arrest in Srinagar. Kiran Patel’s wife, Malini, has been named as co-accused in some of the cases.

