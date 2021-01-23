Ambala building collapse: Contractor held for labourer’s death
A day after an under-construction building collapsed in Ambala Cantonment’s Patel Nagar area killing a labourer, the police here have arrested the contractor.
The accused contractor, Lakshman, 51, and building owner Kailash Chand, 49, were booked for causing death due to negligence and conspiracy on the complaint of another labourer.
Investigating officer of Kardhan police post, Yash Raj said, “Lakshman was presented before a court and later released on bail. Kailash is yet to be arrested.”
As per information, labourers Bhopal (40) of Pragati Vihar, Siya Ram(35) of Kunj Vihar and Ram Singh (50) of Mohra village were working with the contractor for the last two months to construct the building, to be developed as a godown.
While doing some finishing work on the building, the newly laid roof of the structure caved in, burying the three labourers under the debris. While, Siya Ram died on the spot, Bhopal and Ram Singh sustained injuries.
In his complaint, Bhopal alleged that the accused used sub-standard material which ultimately killed his workmate and injured him.
Mahesh Nagar station in-charge Ajaib Singh said, “Both were booked under sections 120-B, 304-A and 337 of the IPC. Siya Ram’s autopsy was conducted, and the body was handed over to the family.”
When asked about the legality of the building, Ambala Cantt SDM Mamta Sharma said, “We went to the spot last night. I have instructed the executive officer of Sadar municipal council to check all the documents to determine if the building is legal or not.”
