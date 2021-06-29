Home / Cities / Others / Ambulance service at 100 in Navi Mumbai
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ambulance service at 100 in Navi Mumbai

Around three years ago, Raghav Narsalay’s was charged 4,000 for an ambulance for travelling just 200 metres, as his mother had to be hospitalised
READ FULL STORY
By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:22 PM IST

Around three years ago, Raghav Narsalay’s was charged 4,000 for an ambulance for travelling just 200 metres, as his mother had to be hospitalised. Narsalay, 47, a managing director with a multinational company (MNC), at the time, wondered how the poor could afford an ambulance service. In April, while he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19 and were home isolated, he thought about starting an ambulance service to patients anywhere in Navi Mumbai for merely 100.

“While we were blessed to have a house and a comfortable atmosphere to be home isolated, I wondered about the less privileged. Many have been doing good work during the pandemic, and I wished to contribute too. The initial idea was to start a food service, but that would involve having a quality check daily.”

Narsalay, after repaying all the loans, initiated to invest for the welfare of society. “Navi Mumbai has helped me grow professionally in many ways and it was time to repay the city,” he said.

He purchased a Tata Winger for 16 lakh and completed the formalities.

On Friday, he received all the documents for the ambulance service. “I haven’t received a call yet for service. No service request is also a good sign that the people now are not needing an ambulance,” he added.

Around 40,000 is the estimated expense for the ambulance, which includes fuel and the salary for the chauffeur. The plan is to run the service from 10am to 10pm.

“I am learning the whole process. Once established, I will think of getting another ambulance,” he added.

His wife, Madhavi, 48, is an assistant professor of Sanskrit at Mumbai University, while his daughter Maitreyi, 21, has a startup. For ambulance service, people can call on 9820770021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.