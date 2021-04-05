Ambulance used by Mukhtar to be brought to UP’s Barabanki from Punjab

LUCKNOW While a police team from Banda (UP) left for Punjab on Monday to bring back gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who faces trial in several cases in the state, cops from Barabanki were sent there to bring the ambulance used by Ansari to appear in Mohali court earlier.

The private ambulance bearing a registration number of UP’s Barabanki and reportedly registered on the basis of a fake Identity card was found abandoned near a roadside eating joint on the Chandigarh-Nagal highway in Punjab’s Rupnagar district on Sunday evening.

“We will try to bring the ambulance to the district as an evidence. An FIR of forgery has already been registered at Kotwali police station against one Dr Alka Ray. The ambulance was found to have been registered in her name using fake documents,” said Yamuna Prasad, SP (Barabanki).

The said FIR was lodged against Dr Alka Rai on the complaint of Regional Transport Officer officials in Barabanki.

A team of Barabanki police interrogated Ray in Mau district on Sunday. Dr Ray said she informed police that she had no connection with Barabanki and had never set up any hospital in Barabanki. She claimed to have no idea how the ambulance was registered in her name in Barabanki.

The team examined her signatures and matched them with those on the registration documents of the ambulance.

On the other hand, the Barabanki police officials continued to investigate the matter. On Monday, they questioned five people in the city known to be close aides of Mukhtar Ansari. “Five people, who are known accomplices of Mukhtar Ansari, were brought in for questioning regarding the ambulance. They were asked about their links with Ansari and their possible involvement in arranging the ambulance. They were asked to leave after questioning but have been asked to report to the police station for further questioning when required,” said the SP.