Amid protest from farmers, BJP leaders postpone programme in Karnal

Amid protest by farmers, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reportedly cancelled their programme in Karnal at the eleventh hour on Wednesday.

BJP’s Karnal district president Yogendra Rana, and former chief parliamentary secretary and ex-MLA from Assandh assembly segment Bakshish Singh Virk were scheduled to attend ‘Tridev Sammelan’ programme at a marriage palace in Jundla village here. They had even called party workers to attend the programme.

Soon after getting information about the programme, farmers associated with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) reached the Jundla grain market and later staged a protest at the main entrance of the venue.

The protesters also burnt effigies of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and ex-MLA Virk.

The protesters said they will not allow BJP-JJP leaders in state to hold any programmes till the agitation against three agriculture laws is on in Delhi. “Once again, we have forced the BJP leaders to cancel their programme. This is a victory of the farmers,” they said.

BKU (Charuni) Karnal district president Jagdip Singh Aulakh said they got confirmed information that BJP was to hold a programme in Jundla and urged farmers to reach there and protest.

Reacting to the farmers’ protest, BJP Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia said farmers are being instigated by Opposition leaders and they are not allowing BJP leaders to hold meetings or make farmers aware of the benefits of three laws enacted by the Centre.

However, BJP’s Yogendra Rana said the programme was not cancelled due to farmers’ protest but for some technical reasons in uploading details of booth-level party workers on the official portal.