Amid shortage, all jab centres in Delhi told to give only 2nd dose of Covaxin

The Delhi government on Sunday issued an order making it mandatory for all vaccine centres -- both government facilities and private sector -- offering Covaxin to beneficiaries in the 18-45 years age group to only administer second doses of the vaccine till the end of June. HT has seen a copy of the order.

“Directions have been issued to all government Covid-19 vaccination centres to administer Covaxin only to those people who are eligible for receiving the second dose of vaccination in respect of the age group of 18-44 years during the month of June 2021, or until further orders,” said the government order.

It further said, “The Delhi High Court in an order dated June 4, 2021... has instructed the Government of NCT of Delhi to consider issuing an order by exercising its power under Disaster Management Act, 2005, for mandating the private hospitals and nursing homes which are vaccinating using Covaxin, to strictly reserve vaccination for the purpose of second dose in respect of people of age group 18-44 years in the month of June 2021”

“...the state executive committee of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in exercise of powers conferred under Section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby directs that all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as Covid-19 vaccination centres...shall ensure that the Covaxin shall be used for vaccination to only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving second dose of vaccination during the month of June 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” read the order.

The decision, said senior government officials, was taken in the light of a severe shortage of vaccines for the 18-45 age group, which has already led to temporary suspension of 368 vaccine sites for more than two weeks now. A limited consignment of Covaxin -- comprising around 92,000 doses -- is likely to arrive for the 18-45 age group at the state government-run centres in June, even though the private ones have independent stock.

Government data said around 150,000 doses of Covaxin have been administered to people in the 18-45 age group, all of whom have their second doses due in June. “It shows that there is a demand supply gap. The government has to ensure people do not miss out on their second dose of Covaxin. Hence, this step was necessary. The gap can widen if the vaccine centres in the city continue administering first doses of Covaxin without assurances of future supplies,” said a senior government officials who did wish to be identified.

On Friday, the Delhi government was pulled up by the Delhi high court for letting government centres administer such high number of first doses of Covaxin, despite there being a shortage of the particular vaccine and no assurances of supply.

“For the first two weeks in May, the vaccination for 18-45 years mostly happened in the government sector. Now, if the private sector keeps all the doses for the second shot, who will get it? Around 30% of the people are unlikely to get the vaccine even if given for free, another 30% who might have got the first shot at a government centre will not be able to pay ₹1400 for a dose in the private sector. And, this will slow down vaccination. Till the time doses are unavailable in the govt sector, the govt should subsidise the doses for at least those who are from the economically weaker sections,” said Girdhar Gyani, director general of Association of Healthcare Providers (India).