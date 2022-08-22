Amit Shah meets media baron Ramoji amid TDP-BJP tie-up speculation
Shah’s meeting with Ramoji Rao led to the speculation that they might have discussed the possible restoration of alliance between the BJP and TDP in Andhra in the next elections. “There is no clarity yet on what they discussed; we cannot rule out anything in politics,” a BJP leader said.
Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday had a one-on-one meeting with media baron Ch Ramoji Rao amidst speculations that the latter was brokering a deal between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh.
After addressing a public rally at Munugode in Telangana’s Nalgonda district in the evening, Shah drove straight to Rao’s bungalow in Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on his way to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.
A senior BJP leader privy to the development said Shah had spent nearly an hour with the 86-year-old media baron at the latter’s residence.
“The meeting was scheduled well in advance and it was completely a one-on-one discussion. What transpired between the two is not immediately known but it is generally presumed that they had discussed the contemporary political situation in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” the leader said.
Initially, there were reports in a section of media that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu would also join the meeting, as Ramoji Rao had been the supporter of the TDP right from its inception in 1982.
But the BJP leader denied the reports. “No, Naidu was not called for the meeting at all. It was purely a personal interaction between Shah and Rao,” he said.
Naidu, who had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance in 2018 breaking the four-year-long alliance with the BJP, has been trying to get back into the NDA fold for quite some time.
During the recent Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections, the TDP extended support to BJP candidates Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar respectively. On August 4, Naidu also had a brief meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a gap of four years.
Against this backdrop, Shah’s meeting with Ramoji Rao on Sunday evening led to the speculation that they might have discussed the possible restoration of alliance between the BJP and TDP in Andhra Pradesh in the next elections. “There is no clarity yet on what they discussed; we cannot rule out anything in politics,” the BJP leader quoted above said.
The Union home minister invited popular Tollywood actor Jr N T Rama Rao for a meeting over dinner at Hotel Novotel adjacent to the Hyderabad international airport late in the evening.
Jr NTR, who happens to be nephew of Chandababu Naidu, played an active role in the TDP during 2009-10 and campaigned for the party in 2009 general elections. However, he has been staying away from the party activities since then and confining himself to acting in films.
“There is no political significance to Jr NTR’s meeting with Shah. The Union minister, who had watched the actor’s recent film “RRR” , wanted to appreciate his acting. Hence, the meeting,” the BJP leader quoted above said.
-
Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision with truck in Pune
A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle at Sangamwadi on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Robert Laurance Masalamani (45), a resident of Ashok nagar in Yerawada. Police have arrested a resident of Wagholi (32), truck driver Pandurang Kisan Lokade. Yerawada police have registered a case under sections 304 a (Causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections under Motor Vehicle Act.
-
Two shops burgled in Kondhwa Khurd
Two shops at a commercial complex in Kondhwa Khurd area were allegedly burgled between Friday night and Saturday morning and clothes, shoes and watches worth Rs 1.25 lakh were stolen, police said. A complaint regarding the incident was filed by Sachin Jadhav, owner of a store at Jijamata Complex, Kondhwa Khurd. Soon after he noticed that the adjoining shop was also looted in the same manner.
-
Pune’s iconic Wrangler bungalow being razed to make way for educational institution
The iconic bungalow that belonged to Sir Raghunath Purushottam Paranjpye, also the first Indian to be given the coveted title of Senior Wrangler at the University of Cambridge, is coming down. This is an iconic bungalow for those who grew up in lanes of FC road. The iconic bungalow is with the Deccan Education Society.
-
Rupee fall hits study abroad plan of Pune students
Just last week, Saurabh Shimpi got his US visa and will finally be able to fly to the US to study for his M. Sc. in supply chain management, having made it to Depaul university in Chicago. Both of Koregaon park resident Salil Nashte's daughters are studying abroad. Most of the students leaving for their September intake are hoping that either their loans or their families will cover their expenses which are surmounting quickly.
-
Woman dies after consuming pesticide, cops suspect foul play
Mumbai: A 24-year-old beautician died on Saturday after suffering acute liver damage as a result of consuming pesticide instead of a stomach ache medicine. The victim Kajal Abhishek Pawar was shifted to three hospitals, including Hiranandani Hospital in Powai but she could not be saved. According to the statement of Pawar's father, who stays in Powai, The woman's father Ananda Gavande received a call from his daughter on August 13 that she was not feeling well and might have consumed pesticide.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics