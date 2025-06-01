Amroha man sentenced to life for raping 14-year-old girl

A local court in Amroha district sentenced a man convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl to life imprisonment, along with a fine of ₹25,000. The accused, identified as Keshav Kumar, a resident of the same village as the victim, was taken into custody and sent to jail following the verdict issued on Saturday. For representation only

According to the case details, the incident occurred on October 9, 2021, when Keshav lured the 14-year-old daughter of a local farmer and took her to Delhi. As the girl was missing, her family filed a case at the Mandi Dhanaura police station. Subsequent, investigations revealed that Keshav had previously raped the minor, resulting in her becoming approximately three months pregnant.

According to police investigation, Keshav continued to assault the girl for two days in Delhi. On the fourth day, the police rescued the victim and arrested Keshav. A medical examination confirmed the girl’s pregnancy, which was further corroborated by an ultrasound report. Based on the victim’s statement and medical evidence, additional charges of rape were added against Keshav. He was presented in court and initially sent to jail, though he later secured bail.

The case was heard in the court of additional sessions judge (Special POCSO Act, First) Hemlata Tyagi, with special public prosecutor (SPP) Ratanlal Lodhi representing the prosecution. During the final hearing on Friday, the court reviewed the evidence and found Keshav guilty.

In its remarks, the court stated, “The crime committed by the accused is of an extremely serious nature. Raping a minor is not only a crime against the child but also against society. The impact of sexual crimes affects the child’s entire life. The trauma of such an incident remains with the child forever, and no punishment can fully compensate for the crime committed. Therefore, showing any leniency in punishing the accused in cases of sexual offenses against children does not seem justified.”