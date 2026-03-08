Amroha woman, lover strangle her farmer husband; stage suicide by hanging him

A 35-year-old farmer was allegedly murdered by his wife and her lover in Amroha district after he repeatedly opposed their illicit relationship. The accused duo allegedly strangled him with a plastic rope and later hung the body from a ceiling fan in an attempt to pass off the crime as suicide. Police arrested the wife on Friday, while the lover remains absconding. For representation only

The incident took place in Daranagar village, located in the riverine island area of the Ganga in Amroha district. The deceased, identified as Ompal, was the eldest of three sons of farmer Mahavir Singh.

Ompal had married Kallo, a resident of a village under the Garh Mukteshwar police station area of neighbouring Hapur district, about 13 years ago, and the couple had three children.

Ompal’s younger brother Jogesh filed a complaint accusing Kallo and her alleged lover Bablu, a resident of Sikandarabad village under the Adampur police station area, of murdering him.

According to the FIR, Kallo had been involved in a relationship with Bablu for several years, which Ompal strongly opposed. She had reportedly left home multiple times to stay with her lover. On one occasion, she stayed with him for three to four months before returning home.

About two months ago, she again left with Bablu and returned after several days.

On Wednesday, during Holi celebrations, Bablu reportedly visited Daranagar village, which led to an argument between him and Ompal. Police said Bablu allegedly threatened to kill Ompal before leaving the village.

Investigators said Bablu returned to the village on Wednesday night. According to police, Kallo and her lover strangled Ompal using a plastic rope.

To give the incident the appearance of suicide, they later hung the body from a ceiling fan.

After receiving Jogesh’s complaint, police registered a murder case against Kallo and Bablu. On Thursday, the circle officer and the station house officer reached the village with a police team and carried out an investigation at the scene.

During interrogation, Kallo allegedly confessed to the crime. Police subsequently arrested her and recovered the plastic rope used in the murder based on her disclosure.

Circle officer said the accused woman has been arrested while police teams are conducting raids to trace and arrest Bablu.