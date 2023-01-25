AMU issues guidelines to students for visiting Aligarh Numaish

‘They (students) should not hold each other’s hands while walking in the exhibition ground’ and ‘the students must leave the venue before 10 pm’ are among the list of guidelines issued by the proctor to the Aligarh Muslim University students for visiting the Aligarh Industrial and Agricultural Exhibition also famous as ‘Aligarh Numaish’.

The exhibition is scheduled to begin on January 29 at Numaish ground in Aligarh.

“Since the proctorial camp at the exhibition ground will close at 10 pm daily during the exhibition, students have been asked to leave the exhibition ground before the camp closes. After 10 pm no assistance will be provided to the students in case of any untoward incident,” stated Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU proctor. “Such advisory is issued every year before the popular event of ‘Aligarh Numaish’ with sole aim to avoid any untoward incident or nuisance related to students,” he said.

Prof Ali has urged the students to carry their university identity cards while visiting the exhibition, and wear masks and adhere to other guidelines of COVID-19 in the exhibition ground.

“AMU students attending programmes in the Krishnanjali, Kohinoor and Muktakansh halls are requested to confine themselves in areas earmarked for university students,” he further stated.

AMU has also asked students to follow traffic rules on their way to the exhibition ground.

“They (students) should not hold each other’s hands while walking in the exhibition ground,” mentioned the notice adding that students are requested to follow crowd movement arrangement and to cooperate with on duty police personnel and proctorial team. “We also suggest the students to avoid forming chain while holding hands which obstructs ways for others in crowd,” said the proctor.

The university has kept the Lal Taal and Hullar Bazar areas including theatres, Hindolas, Nautankees and places conducting variety shows out of bounds for students.

“Dignity, sincerity and politeness are some of the legacies of AMU students and the same should be maintained,” stated the Proctor Office notice.

The notice further says, “The students flouting these instructions shall be liable to punishment as per Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Conduct and Discipline Rules, 1985.”