AMU pays tribute to former CJI AM Ahmadi

ByHT Correspondent, Aligarh
Mar 03, 2023 11:23 PM IST

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) fraternity mourned the demise of justice AM Ahmadi, former chief justice of India and former chancellor of AMU on Friday. Justice Ahmadi passed away on Wednesday.

AMU V-C Prof Tariq Mansoor addressing the condolence meeting on the demise of justice AM Ahmadi, in Aligarh on Friday. (HTPhoto)
Presiding over a condolence meeting professor Tariq Mansoor, vice-chancellor, AMU, said that justice Ahmadi had legendary status and impeccable professional integrity and dedication. AMU enjoyed a close and long relationship with him as he served the University for two terms as its chancellor.

Prof Mansoor described the services rendered by justice Ahmadi and expressed sorrow and grief at his demise.

“Justice Ahmadi will not only be remembered as a distinguished chief justice of India, but also as an exemplary human being known for his ideals,” the vice-chancellor said.

“His death is a personal loss to the members of the AMU fraternity. I extended my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and pray for a higher place for him in Jannah,” prof Mansoor said.

Mohammad Imran IPS, AMU registrar read the condolence resolution and paid tribute to the departed soul.

A two-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the departed soul.

University officials, deans, chairpersons of various departments and other functionaries attended the meeting.

