Andhra CM calls on PM, seeks release of ₹32,625 crore fund
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appealed to the Centre to release funds to the tune of ₹32,625 crore towards various pending bills, besides removing the ceiling on borrowings by the state so as to fund the ongoing welfare schemes.
The chief minister, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence in Delhi for nearly 45 minutes, submitted a representation to him on various issues that remain pending with the Centre.
Jagan said the Centre was due to release funds to the extent of ₹32,625 crore towards various pending bills under 10th Pay Commission, including financial package for rebuilding power distribution companies, senior citizen pensions and loan waiver for farmers.
Similarly, he said the Telangana government was due to pay an amount of ₹6,627 crore to Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Limited (APGenco) towards power purchases post-bifurcation of combined state. He requested that Modi direct the Telangana government to settle the dues at the earliest.
The chief minister brought to the notice of Modi that the Centre had imposed a cut of ₹17,923 crore from the borrowing limit of the state as part of adjustments for the loans borrowed by the previous government. Stating that the state had to borrow additional loans in the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jagan requested that the centre remove the ceiling to enable the state to borrow more loans.
With regard to Polavaram major irrigation project, the chief minister reiterated his request for the approval of the revised estimate of ₹55,548 crore as approved by the Technical Advisory Committee. He requested that the Centre consider the drinking water component of the Polavaram project as an integral part of the project structure.
The wish list submitted by Jagan to Modi also include approval for setting up another 12 medical colleges in the state to cater to 26 districts, renewal of approval for the site clearances for the greenfield international airport at Bhogapuram, allocation of iron ore mines for the proposed integrated steel plant in YSR district and allotment of beach sand minerals to Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation which could attract investments of ₹20,000 crore.
Later, the chief minister met union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman to discuss the financial position of the state and seek permission for additional borrowings.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
