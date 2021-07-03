Angry farmers uproot paddy saplings from BJP leader’s field in Barnala

Farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) uprooted paddy saplings from a field belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harjit Singh Grewal at his native place in Dhanaula of Barnala district on Friday.

The protesters, including women, entered the paddy fields and ‘damaged’ the saplings on around one acre. Union leaders claimed they had only gone to talk to a farmer who had taken Grewal’s land on rent but some angry protesters damaged the saplings.

The union leaders had earlier appealed to farmers against working on Grewal’s land as he has been actively speaking in favour of the agricultural reforms.

“We had appealed to the farmer to not work on Grewal’s land. However, he transplanted the paddy. When we visited for a talk today, the mob abruptly uprooted the saplings. We have no personal vendetta against the BJP leader but he should not use derogatory language against farmers,” said Balwant Singh Upli, a farmer leader.

Jagseer Singh, another member of the union, said, “Farmers have already refused to take around five acres of his land on lease but he offered the land free to one farmer. The BJP leader wants to divide the farmers.”

Dhanaula station house officer Vijay Kumar said if the police receive any complaint, action will be taken after verification.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) to protest fuel price hike

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) held protests in front of the offices of the deputy commissioners of Sangrur and Barnala to oppose the hike in petrol and diesel prices. Janak Singh Bhutal, senior vice-president of the union, said, “All sections of the society are unhappy with the fuel prices but the Modi government is making pro-corporate policies.”