Anomalies in UPSSSC recruitment: SIT arrests 11

LUCKNOW: In connection with anomalies in recruitment for 1953 posts of village panchayat officers, village development officers and social welfare supervisors, the UP police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested eleven people from Lucknow and recovered ₹44 lakh from their possession, said SIT director general Rajendra Pal Singh.

A senior police official said those arrested were identified as Kamlesh Singh alias Komal, Atul Kumar Rai, Deepak Verma alias Bunty, Rajiv Joseph, Mahendra Singh, RP Yadav, Ramveer Singh, Satyapal Singh, Vimlesh Kannuajia, Neeraj Kumar and Rohit Kumar. He said ₹19 lakh were recovered from RP Yadav, ₹17 lakh from Ramveer Singh and ₹8 lakh from Satyapal Singh.

He said the SIT had registered an FIR against unknown people on March 2 in connection with anomalies in the recruitment process of the 1953 posts of village panchayat officer, village development officer and social welfare supervisors by UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) in 2018. He said the examination for these posts was held on December 22 and 23, 2018 and was later cancelled post detection of anomalies in the recruitment process.

He said the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 for fraudulently inducing property, 468 for using forged documents for cheating and 471 for using forged document as genuine.

The official said the investigation revealed that the anomalies were conducted with the help of some people involved in the process of scanning OMR answer sheets filled by the examinees. He said those involved in the anomalies asked the preferred candidates to leave OMR sheets blank and later these sheets were filled by Komal who was employed at the scanning section of UPSSSC office in Vibhuti Khand. He said 10 other accused were involved in approaching aspirants and collecting money from them, assuring to get them selected for the posts.

He said the OMR sheet scanning work was sublet to one KD Enterprises by SRN Company of New Delhi, which was allotted this work by a nodal agency to hold online examination of recruitment process conducted by the state government. He said the investigation about the involvement of any employee of these agencies was underway.