Another son rise in Kairon dynasty

Tarn Taran With the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sounding the assembly poll bugle with its announcement of candidates on over half of the seats, there is an interesting trend emerging in some of these constituencies.

With four-time MLA and former SAD minister, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, again, asked to contest from Patti, his 33-year-old son, Dilsher Partap Singh Kairon, an entrepreneur, is reaching the town on Wednesday to campaign for him. The local party workers are also ready to welcome him.

Dilsher, the elder of Kairon’s two sons, will play the role of a youth leader in the constituency which Congress MLA Harminder Singh Gill, who had defeated Kairon by 8,000-odd votes in 2017, represents in the assembly. Before this defeat, Kairon, son-in-law of SAD patriarch Prakash Singh Badal, had represented the constituency four times in a row.

Kairon’s right-hand man and his political adviser, Gurmukh Singh Ghulla Blehar, said, “Dilsher will lead our youth brigade into the assembly polls. He is coming to Patti on Wednesday and we welcome him. He will not only support his father to win the seat, but also remain present for locals.”

He added, “To date, I have been leading the youth brigade in Patti. From tomorrow, Dilsher will do this. He has studied in the most prominent universities of America and England. We need his vision in these elections.”

Dilsher did his Bachelors in economics from Yale university of America and an MBA from Cambridge University in England.

In March, Kairon had held back-to-back political gatherings in Khemkaran constituency, the home turf of senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha. During these gatherings, Kairon had announced that ‘one of my family’s member’ would fight the assembly election from Khemkaran, a statement that had infuriated Valtoha.

At a rally here in April, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has snubbed Kairon, saying that Valtoha would be the party candidate from Khemkaran. Since then, Kairon has not organised any political event in Khemkaran, but his supporters continue to claim that his wife Bibi Parneet Kaur Kairon would fight the elections ticket from here on a SAD ticket.

“Bibi Kairon will fight elections from Khemkaran. Valtoha is our rival and the Kairon family will not budge from its decision,” Ghulla maintained, even on Tuesday. The SAD, however, has named Valtoha as Khemkaran candidate in the list released on Monday.