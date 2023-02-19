APPSC paper leak: Protests turn violent in Itanagar, internet suspended

Normal life was affected in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar following shut down of internet services amid a clash between Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) and Itanagar police personnel in which 10 people, including four cops, were injured.

A strike was called by the PAJSC over Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment examination paper leak last year that turned violent. PAJSC on Friday observed a mass movement and called a 12-hour bandh over the paper leak case.

Also Read: Teachers hold protest in Punjab’s Sangrur seeking job postings

Amid the clashes, a bandh was declared in the city with the suspension of internet services which will continue till 5pm on Sunday to prevent any further occurrence of any serious law and order problems, according to an order issued by the Home Department on Friday.

The clashes occurred after the protesters reportedly pelted stones at the security personnel, ransacked a few properties and ablaze a car and a motorcycle. The cops resorted to the lathi charge and burst tear gas shells to control the agitators.

The protests came shortly after the state government organized a swearing-in ceremony for new members of the APPSC.

The swearing-in was halted after the protesters raised objections against the appointment of retired lieutenant general (L-G) Shantanu Dayal as chairman of the APPSC. Dayal is 61 years old while the commission has provisions for the chairman to retire at 62.

After receiving no response regarding their objections, the PAJSC activists hit the streets on Friday amidst prohibitory restrictions imposed under Section 144.

Earlier the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) and All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) held a series of protests over the issue and also cited similar paper leak issues that occurred in 2014 and 2017.

Also Read: National Investigation Agency raids 7 locations linked to PFI in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over the clash that broke out between protesters and security personnel in Itanagar and assured to look into the matter with serious concern.

A special investigation cell was constituted under the vigilance department and the paper leakage issue was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in September last year. After an investigation, they filed a chargesheet against eight accused in December last year.

Six, including examination in-charge Taket Jerang, the former deputy secretary and deputy controller of examinations at the commission, a teacher of a coaching Institute, and a candidate in the recruitment exam were arrested over the paper leakage of the written examination (Mains) for the post of assistant engineer (Civil) last year.

Due to the bandh in the capital town, business establishments, markets, banks, educational institutions, government and private offices have been closed and vehicles kept off the road.