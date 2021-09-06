April 30, 2022 - finish date for Lohegaon airport’s multilevel parking project

PUNE Santosh Dhoke, director, Lohegaon airport, on Monday set a deadline by which the multilevel car parking facility coming up at the airport will be completed - April 30, 2022.

“Car parking is one of the major problems at the airport with non-availability of space. To ease this problem, we have decided to build multilevel parking, which will cost around Rs120 crore. It is expected to be completed by April 30, 2022,” said Dhoke, who took charge as director in the first week of Augus. He added, “The benefit of this facility will be that flyers will have easy access to park fou-wheelers.” Construction work on the parking facility began in January 2020.

Two waves of Covid-19 severely impacted work at two on-going airport projects – the new terminal and multi-level car parking.

“The pandemic has slowed down the work and let’s hope the anticipated third wave does not come and things become normal at the airport,” said Dhoke.

The much awaited new terminal is expected to be completed by September 2022.

“Sixty-one per cent of the project is completed and if all goes well and there is no anticipated third wave, then we are expecting to get it completed by September 2022. The building will increase passenger capacity by two times. The expanded airport will provide an international travel experience for flyers,” added Dhoke.

On Pune airport getting more flights, Dhoke said, “We hope passenger footfall increases at Pune airport, then we can expect more flights.”