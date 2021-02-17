IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Architects, urban design students to help Pune civic body to beautify roads
Over the years, the civic body has engaged experienced urban designers through the Pune street design programme to transform nearly 100 kilometres of the city’s streets. (HT PHOTO)
Over the years, the civic body has engaged experienced urban designers through the Pune street design programme to transform nearly 100 kilometres of the city’s streets. (HT PHOTO)
others

Architects, urban design students to help Pune civic body to beautify roads

Recently, the civic body held a competition on innovative design solutions and received responses from at least 50 participants
READ FULL STORY
By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:34 PM IST

Architects, urban design students and practitioners will help the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) beautify the city’s roads.

Recently, the civic body held a competition on innovative design solutions and received responses from at least 50 participants.

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer, PMC road department, said, “The purpose of the initiative is to provide better solutions to road design. We are developing roads under the urban street design guidelines.”

“Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wants to collaborate with designers to develop proposals, engage citizens for feedback and build public support for walking and cycling initiatives,” he said.

“We have received responses from 50 architects. Besides that, we are in a discussion with Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya to participate in the design competition and give us new ideas for better road design,” he said.

Over the years, the civic body has engaged experienced urban designers through the Pune street design programme to transform nearly 100 kilometres of the city’s streets.

Pune’s street design initiative

The Pashan-Sus road and its neighbouring residential streets are being beautified under the design initiative. Architecture and urban design students and practitioners in the city can participate in the initiative. An expert jury panel will select three best designs and award 25,000, 15,000 and 10,000 respectively.

The best solution or design will be tried and tested through collaboration with PMC for permanent implementation in the future.

The city would integrate the design solutions through the process of tactical urbanism as well.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Manas Dhamne at Metrocity Sports Club, near Ideal Colony ground in Pune, on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Manas Dhamne at Metrocity Sports Club, near Ideal Colony ground in Pune, on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
others

Pune’s World No. 1 U-14 UTR ranker eyes junior grand slams

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:28 PM IST
The Class 6 student of The Bishop’s School, Camp, achieved 11.09 points to secure top spot in UTR and become the only one Indian player in top 10 in the latest ranking
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire broke out at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI Photo )
The fire broke out at Sree Mariammal Fireworks, a licensed unit under the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) in Achankulam area.(ANI Photo )
others

NGT forms committee to probe firecracker factory blast in Tamil Nadu

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The tribunal said that except for visit to the site at least once, the Committee will be free to conduct its proceedings online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR comes after a resident of Govardhan Nagar alleged that the councillor’s family members had attacked his kin after he had objected to them feeding the pigs in the middle of the road. This had led to an argument between the families, that had turned into a violent quarrel with one dead and four injured. (AFP)
The FIR comes after a resident of Govardhan Nagar alleged that the councillor’s family members had attacked his kin after he had objected to them feeding the pigs in the middle of the road. This had led to an argument between the families, that had turned into a violent quarrel with one dead and four injured. (AFP)
others

Ambala councillor booked for murder, husband held

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:11 AM IST
Accused of attacking the victim and his kin after they objected to them feeding pigs on the road on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
Congress’ Shivani Chanda, the winning candidate from Kharar’s ward number 21, celebrating with her supporters on Wednesday. No party managed the magic figure of 14 even as Congress emerged as the single-largest party in the 27-member council. (HT Photo)
others

Civic polls in Punjab: Congress wins hands down in Mohali

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Wins with clear majority in five of seven councils; snatches SAD bastions Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Lalru; hung house in Kharar and Nayagaon with no party dominating the respective councils
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
Parvinder Kaur Kalyan from Ward Number 7 of Jagraon taking out a road show after victory in municipal elections on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh)
others

Clean sweep for Congress in all six municipal councils of Ludhiana

By Harsimran Pal Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The Congress emerged a clear winner as the election commission, on Wednesday, announced the results for six municipal councils in Ludhiana that went to the polls on February 14
READ FULL STORY
Close
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
38 died and 25 injured in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident. (HT PHOTO)
others

Bhiwandi building collapse victims’ kin to get 3 lakh compensation

By Sajana Nambiar, Bhiwandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced a compensation of 3 lakh from the CM Relief Fund to the families of victims of the Jilani building collapse
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
Farmer Mahavir Tamgave at his field in Kavthe Piran near Sangli. (UDAY DEOLEKAR)
others

Farmers’ protest: Sugarcane hub western Maharashtra remains largely silent

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The critics of the farmers’ protest have often pointed out the benefits of contract farming, which is in existence in Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Farmer Somnath Aher at his wheat farm in Dindori, Nashik (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Farm stir: In north Maharashtra, farmers divided over pvt traders, contract farming

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:18 AM IST
Farmers in the region are largely unaware of the three laws. They are more troubled by local issues which they face on a daily basis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
Dabhadi in crisis-ridden Yavatmal district (MAHESH TICKLEY/HT)
others

Farm laws stir: At Maharashtra’s Vidarbha, farmers wary of private traders

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Farmers at Vidarbha worry that the new laws would lead to the end of wholesale markets and guaranteed prices, leaving them with no backup
READ FULL STORY
Close
Over the years, the civic body has engaged experienced urban designers through the Pune street design programme to transform nearly 100 kilometres of the city’s streets. (HT PHOTO)
Over the years, the civic body has engaged experienced urban designers through the Pune street design programme to transform nearly 100 kilometres of the city’s streets. (HT PHOTO)
others

Architects, urban design students to help Pune civic body to beautify roads

By Siddharth Gadkari
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Recently, the civic body held a competition on innovative design solutions and received responses from at least 50 participants
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Youth suffers burn injuries in minor explosion due to high tension wires

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:53 PM IST
PUNE Lahu Renuse (19), a first-year BCom student, sustained severe injuries after two high tension wires left open and unattended by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities between Gajanan Maharaj chowk and Dattawadi police station resulted in a minor explosion
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahabaleshwar along with Wai and Panchgani are few prominent tourists destinations in Maharashtra where people from Pune and Mumbai come in large number. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Mahabaleshwar along with Wai and Panchgani are few prominent tourists destinations in Maharashtra where people from Pune and Mumbai come in large number. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
others

State sanctions 33.50 crore to redevelop Mahabaleshwar on the lines of Manali, Shimla

By Dheeraj Bengrut
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:31 PM IST
While doing this the beauty of old infrastructure and buildings will be retained, also underground work of water pipelines will be done, tweeted Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Police say activists were preparing a second toolkit but could not execute it

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said the activists involved in the creation of a social media toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protests prepared a second document to organise a Twitter storm aimed at “creating unrest” in Delhi on February 4 and 5 with hashtags related to the violence during January 26 tractor rally, but could not execute it
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man who ran a YouTube news channel found shot dead in west Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: A 34-year-old man who ran a YouTube channel for local news and also worked as a housekeeper in a housing society was found shot dead in a street in west Delhi’s Bharat Vihar, close to Dwarka, in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Gurugram air ‘very poor’, situation likely to persist till weekend

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Gurugram: The air quality in Gurugram remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 330 on Wednesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP