Army recruitment: Racket busted, 6 held in Bihar

PATNA

With the detention of six job aspirants on Thursday night, the Military Intelligence (MI) has exposed an Army recruitment scam in Bihar, officials familiar with the matter said.

The six youngsters, including one from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, were promised a job in the Army by the accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, who had collected a total of ₹2.25 lakh from them, officials said.

Kumar, who stays in Cantonment area, had allegedly assured them of recruitment in military engineering services (MES) of the Indian Army, for which a camp is scheduled at the premises of Bihar Regimental Centre at Danapur from September 5.

The detained youths have been identified as Sanoj Kumar, Amrendra Kumar Yadav, Abhishek Kumar Mandal (all three from Munger), Manish Kumar (Araria), Rahish Kumar Yadav (Lakhisarai) and Manu Prasad (Uttar Pradesh).

Accused Sunil Kumar and some others managed to escape, officials said.

Talking to HT, Manish, who has studied up to class 12, said he was selected twice in the physical eligibility test but was declared unfit in the medical exam. “Sunil told me he would ‘manage’ army officials for my recruitment. He sent a video of three people, including a woman, wearing army combat uniform and performing medical fitness test,” said Manish.

The MI team also seized documents like reporting forms, medical fitness certificates, appointment letters and family declaration certificates.