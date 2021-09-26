Army’s trekking expedition flagged off from Baijnath

A recreation and trekking expedition in the Dhauladhar mountains by a Strike One team of the Indian army was launched from Baijnath in Kangra district on Sunday to commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh (completion of 50 years of the 1971 War) along with the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The eight-day expedition titled ‘Brahmastra Hill Area Recreational and Trekking Expedition’ is aimed at interaction with ex-servicemen and locals along the route and to make them understand the army’s vision of Swachh Bharat and initiatives taken in this direction.

Moreover, it aims to promote the goodwill of the army and motivate the youth to join the army, said a spokesperson.

He said the 17-member team undertaking the expedition includes two officers, two junior commissioned officers and 13 soldiers of the army.

The trekking expedition will cover a distance of 105km starting from Utrala in Baijnath to Holi in Chamba district.

The flagging-in of the expedition will be done at Holi on October 4.