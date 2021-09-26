Home / Cities / Others / Army’s trekking expedition flagged off from Baijnath
A poster of the Brahmastra Hill Area Recreational and Trekking Expedition by the Indian army. (Photo: Twitter)
A poster of the Brahmastra Hill Area Recreational and Trekking Expedition by the Indian army. (Photo: Twitter)
others

Army’s trekking expedition flagged off from Baijnath

A recreation and trekking expedition in the Dhauladhar mountains by a Strike One team of the Indian army was launched from Baijnath in Kangra district on Sunday to commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh (completion of 50 years of the 1971 War) along with the 75th anniversary of India’s independence
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:35 PM IST

A recreation and trekking expedition in the Dhauladhar mountains by a Strike One team of the Indian army was launched from Baijnath in Kangra district on Sunday to commemorate the Swarnim Vijay Varsh (completion of 50 years of the 1971 War) along with the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The eight-day expedition titled ‘Brahmastra Hill Area Recreational and Trekking Expedition’ is aimed at interaction with ex-servicemen and locals along the route and to make them understand the army’s vision of Swachh Bharat and initiatives taken in this direction.

Moreover, it aims to promote the goodwill of the army and motivate the youth to join the army, said a spokesperson.

He said the 17-member team undertaking the expedition includes two officers, two junior commissioned officers and 13 soldiers of the army.

The trekking expedition will cover a distance of 105km starting from Utrala in Baijnath to Holi in Chamba district.

The flagging-in of the expedition will be done at Holi on October 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.