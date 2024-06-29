Ashok Kumar Verma takes addl charge as new GM NCR

A senior officer of Indian Railway Stores Service, Ashok Kumar Verma, has assumed additional charge as general manager of North Central Railway. Earlier, he was appointed as general manager Central Organisation for Railway Electrification, (CORE) Prayagraj, on January 5, 2024. Ashok Kumar Verma (HT Photo )

The new NCR General Manager is a 1987 batch officer and has served Indian Railways in various capacities.

He has vast experience in general administration. Verma has served as principal chief material manager in North Western Railway, as divisional railway manager of Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway and additional divisional railway manager of Jhansi Division. He has previously also served as executive director Railway Stores in Railway Board, senior PRO of NCR Amit Malaviya said.

Ashok Kumar Verma holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Prayagraj and an MBA degree from IIM-Kolkata. He has done his Diploma in Public Procurement (Public Procurement in Multilateral Agencies funded Projects) from Indian Railway Institute of Logistics and Material Management and PG Diploma in Alternate Dispute Resolution Mechanism from National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University. He has vast experience in finance and public procurement, the official said.

After formally taking over charge on Saturday, Verma held a meeting with all the principal heads of departments. All the divisional railway managers (DRMs) also joined the meeting through video conferencing. While addressing the meeting, Verma outlined his priorities. He said punctuality and safety are the most important parameters in railway functioning. All the safety rules and precautions should be followed time and again.

Verma further added that worksite safety and safety of staff is of paramount importance. He also emphasised the need to check preparations for the ensuing monsoon. While speaking about staff issues, he instructed that officers and supervisors should remain accessible to staff to resolve their concerns and all issues be dealt with in due timeframe. He also said that the grievance redressal mechanism ‘RailMadad’ is an effective tool to resolve passenger grievances and it should be utilised properly.

During the meeting, the general manager reviewed the station redevelopment work being undertaken over the zone. After viewing the detailed powerpoint presentation about the projects, Verma said proper planning be made while executing these projects. He said the work must be planned to keep in mind safety, passenger convenience and operational needs of the future.

He also said that all the work should be done after due consultation and to fulfill customer aspirations.

At the start of the meeting AGM AK Sinha, welcomed the new GM by presenting a bouquet. All officers also introduced themselves.