Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu conducted a surprise inspection at the MC’s Zone D office in Ludhiana. (HT File)
Ashu conducts surprise inspection at Ludhiana MC office to check punctuality

Ashu conducted the surprise inspection in Ludhiana and directed the officials and employees to reach the office timely daily
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:56 AM IST

Three days after the newly appointed chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi directed the government employees to reach their respective offices by 9 am, former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu conducted a surprise inspection at the municipal corporation’s Zone D office at around 9:30 am on Thursday.

The former minister also checked the location of a few officials who claimed to be in a meeting at the Mini Secretariat during the time of inspection. Most of the staffers were found on duty, while a few were in the field resolving a waterlogging issue.

Ashu directed the officials and employees to reach the office timely daily. He told them that if they fail to do so, strict action will be recommended against them. He also directed the officials to remain present at their respective seats till lunchtime and schedule meetings after that to ensure proper public dealing.

He added that such surprise inspections will be conducted in the future as well.

