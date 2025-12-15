The region once attached with ‘migration stigma’ is heading towards acquiring a status of an ‘industry hub’ as the largest grain-based ethanol plant of Asia is beginning to take shape in Bihar’s Jamui. The plant is said not only to create jobs for thousands of youths but also enhance farmers’ income. Asia’s largest grain-based ethanol plant to create new vistas for youth in Bihar

Spread over 105 acres at Urva village under Chakai block, the plant is being set up by Ankur Biochem Pvt Ltd as a part of India’s EBP (Ethanol Blended Petrol) programme with a large capacity of 750 KLPD (kilo litres per day) aiming at boosting local economy and India’s green energy goals, creating employment and supporting farmers by purchasing local grains like rice and maize.

The EBP programme is the Centre’s initiative to blend ethanol with petrol, promoting green fuel, cutting crude oil imports, boosting farmers’ income by using surplus crops and enhancing energy security.

The plant is eco-friendly and will produce 20 MW by itself. It is expected to consume 30,000 quintal grains to produce 7.5 lakh litres ethanol and the Jamui farmers will be given priority. “Yes, Jamui farmers will be given the first priority and then we’ll go to the farmers of other districts,” company officials shared with HT. They hoped it would help enhance farmers’ income as they would be able to get fair prices for their produce.

Plant manager Kamlakant Daan said the employment drive would be started from March-April next year. “Our focus is to give priority to local youth and we’ll recruit youth from other districts only if we don’t get locals,” he said, adding, “Right now about 300 people are engaged in the building of the plant.” He expressed hope that the plant would be able to open the vistas for jobs and infrastructure investment in the region. He said the by-product of ethanol would be used as fodder for animals.

Notably, ₹105-crore Bihar’s first grain-based ethanol plant established by Eastern India Biofuels Private Limited at Parora, 12km from Purnea district headquarters was inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar in April 2022 producing 65 KLPD from grains to support green energy and farmers.

Spread in 15 acres, the plant has a capacity of consuming 130 tonnes of rice husk and 145-150 tonnes of maize from farmers everyday.

Bihar came up with an ethanol production promotion policy in the first half of 2021 and in the state 17 ethanol production plants are operational, producing over 30 crore litres of the fuel every year by using sugarcane, molasses, maize and broken rice. Ethanol is supplied to oil marketing companies for blending into petrol and diesel.

Bihar has 22 operational ethanol distilleries including 8 molasses-based and 14 grain-based under EBP programme. More projects are in the pipeline as the Centre has approved several new ethanol projects in the state.