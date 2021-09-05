Home / Cities / Others / Aspiring teachers protest in Sangrur
Police forcibly removing Unemployed Physical Training Instructors (PTI) teachers from the PWD Rest House in Sangrur on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Aspiring teachers protest in Sangrur

Protesters marched from Sangrur Civil Hospital to the residence of Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on the occasion of Teachers’ Day
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 07:34 PM IST

Sangrur Hundreds of unemployed with Bachelor of Education (BEd) qualification marched from Sangrur Civil Hospital to the residence of Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Sunday. The protesters, who arrived with a cup of blood, raised slogans against the Punjab government and alleged that the Capt Amarinder regime had been a failure.

Members of the New Unemployed PTI Teachers union also demonstrated and entered the Public Works Department (PWD) Rest House to press for their demands. However, police removed them from the protest site.

Unemployed leaders Aman Sekha, Gaggandip Kaur, Sandeep Singh said the Captain government which came to power by promising ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ was refusing to provide employment to qualified aspiring teachers.

