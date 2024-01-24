Assam: 4,000kg marijuana worth 10 crore seized in Guwahati, two people arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Wednesday seized 4,000kg of marijuana, valued at around ₹10 crore in the illegal market, and arrested two people, officials said. Assam police personnel after the drug bust. (Sourced photo/ HT)

STF deputy inspector general (DIG) Partha Sarathi Mahanta told HT that they launched an operation at the Beharbari area of Guwahati City in the early hours of Wednesday based on a crucial intel.

“A truck carrying marijuana was coming from another state. The illegally transported narcotic products were hidden under raw rubber,” the DIG said.

According to the STF, the vehicle was coming from Tripura, and it took some unusual routes to reach Guwahati to escape the police. “They were heading towards West Bengal, and it is suspected that the consignment was going to a big Indian city,” the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Assamese residents Raju Sharma (46) and Biswajit Das (29). Raju hails from Lakhimpur district but stays in Kamrup, while Biswajit is a resident of Lakhipur area of Cachar district, which is closer to Assam-Manipur border.

“We are interrogating them. This is a big consignment, and we believe more people are involved in transporting this,” the police said.

A case has been registered under sections 25, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against the two suspected smugglers.