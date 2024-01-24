close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Assam: 4,000kg marijuana worth 10 crore seized in Guwahati, two people arrested

Assam: 4,000kg marijuana worth 10 crore seized in Guwahati, two people arrested

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 24, 2024 01:16 PM IST

STF officials said the vehicle was coming from Tripura, and it took some unusual routes to reach Guwahati to escape the police

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Wednesday seized 4,000kg of marijuana, valued at around 10 crore in the illegal market, and arrested two people, officials said.

Assam police personnel after the drug bust. (Sourced photo/ HT)
Assam police personnel after the drug bust. (Sourced photo/ HT)

STF deputy inspector general (DIG) Partha Sarathi Mahanta told HT that they launched an operation at the Beharbari area of Guwahati City in the early hours of Wednesday based on a crucial intel.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“A truck carrying marijuana was coming from another state. The illegally transported narcotic products were hidden under raw rubber,” the DIG said.

According to the STF, the vehicle was coming from Tripura, and it took some unusual routes to reach Guwahati to escape the police. “They were heading towards West Bengal, and it is suspected that the consignment was going to a big Indian city,” the police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Assamese residents Raju Sharma (46) and Biswajit Das (29). Raju hails from Lakhimpur district but stays in Kamrup, while Biswajit is a resident of Lakhipur area of Cachar district, which is closer to Assam-Manipur border.

“We are interrogating them. This is a big consignment, and we believe more people are involved in transporting this,” the police said.

A case has been registered under sections 25, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 against the two suspected smugglers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On