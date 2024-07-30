Assam: 50-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant near Guwahati

A 50-year-old man was on Tuesday trampled to death by a wild elephant in Assam’s Kamrup Metro district when the jumbo entered a residential area in search of food. Representational image.

The incident happened near Deepor Beel on the outskirts of Guwahati city in the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Matia Pahar resident Kamal Kalita. A farmer by profession, locals suspect that he must have gone to protect his crops from the elephant when the incident took place.

“The man suddenly encountered the elephant in the night and out of fear, the animal might have attacked Kalita,” locals said.

His body was later recovered by a team forest and was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) where doctors confirmed that he died from the attack, forest officials confirmed.

Officials said that the area, located near Nilachal Hills close to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, is prone to elephant movements in civilian areas.

According to them, the adult jumbo might have strayed out of the Orang National Park, which has a sizeable population of elephants.