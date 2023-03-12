Assam: 7-yr-old boy stabbed to death over family dispute

A seven-year-old boy was stabbed to death and his mother was injured on the streets of Assam’s Silchar by a 30-year-old man, who had a land dispute with the members of the victim’s family, police said on Saturday. A video of the stabbing incident surfaced on social media on Saturday. (Representative Image)

A video of the stabbing surfaced on social media and police immediately arrested the accused.

The incident happened at Panitakni area of Silchar town at around 2.30pm on Saturday. The blood-stained body of the kid was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH) by police and the mother of the victim. The doctors declared him dead on arrival, said police.

The superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said that there was a dispute between the members of a family over a piece of land and the situation turned worse on Saturday.

“The accused initially tried to kill the mother but she escaped with a severe cut on her hand. The kid was behind his mother. The attacker grabbed him and stabbed him from behind,” Mahatta told HT.

He said that the person has been arrested based on the video evidence available with the police. “This was a very unfortunate incident and we won’t spare the culprits. We have arrested the main accused and further investigation is going on,” he added.

Locals said that the family members had been involved in a land dispute for quite a long time and they got involved in physical fights in past too.

“On that day, they started verbal argument and it turned physical later. At one point, one of them attached the other with a knife and the kid sustained injuries,” said a local who did not wish to be named.

The dead body of the minor was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals for postmortem. Police said that once the report comes, they’ll forward it to higher authorities.