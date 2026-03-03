Assam: Biker trampled to death by wild elephants in Goalpara

A 46-year-old man was trampled to death by wild elephants in Assam’s Goalpara district after he accidentally encountered a herd, forest department officials said. He was returning home on his two-wheeler when he suddenly came face-to-face with the herd. (National Geographic website | Representative)

The incident took place late on Monday evening in the Dhanubhanga area under the Rangjuli Forest Range. The victim was identified as Arup Kumar Das, who died on the spot, officials confirmed.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Goalpara, Tejas Mariswami, told HT on Tuesday that the incident appeared to be a sudden encounter between the victim and the herd.

“He was returning home on his two-wheeler when he suddenly came face-to-face with the herd. Elephants generally do not attack unless they feel threatened. We suspect that the light and sound of the motorcycle may have triggered them,” he said.

He added that a team of forest officials rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident.

“He was found trampled at the site. He died on the spot and the body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem,” the DFO said.

Mariswami further said that the department has launched a probe into the incident and is also examining the reasons behind the increasing human-elephant conflict in the region.

“We are involving experts and also the local residents to understand the situation better. We are also spreading awareness to prevent such incidents,” he added.