Assam govt asks schools to organise live-streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing

The Assam Education Department has ordered all the schools and education institutes under the Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission to organise live streaming of Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the Moon’s surface on Wednesday evening. Chandrayaan 3’s landing on the Moon’s surface will be broadcasted live from 5.20pm on Wednesday. (PTI)

Samagra Shiksha mission director Om Prakash on Tuesday issued notices to all the education institutes under them and asked the authorities to arrange the live telecast for the students.

“India’s pursuit of space exploration has reached a remarkable milestone with the impending Chandrayaan-3 Mission, which is poised to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. In light of this, all schools and educational institutions across the state are requested to open the school until 6pm and organise the live streaming of the Chandrayaan-3 soft landing within the premises,” the directive said.

“This eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023 starting from 5.20pm. The live coverage will be available via multiple platforms, including the ISRO (Indian Space Reasearch Organisation) website (https://www.isro.gov.in/), ISRO’s YouTube Channel and DD National TV Channel,” it added.

Also Read | Delhi school students prepare to celebrate Chandrayaan 3 landing

The schools have been asked to include children in nearby areas in the event as well. “You are requested to invite the nearby school students to particular schools where the LIVE streaming is scheduled to be held, which will contribute to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation among the students and faculty,” Om Prakash wrote to the head of the education institutes.

Officials clarified that the school authorities can allow the students to go home after regular classes and they can return to the school for the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing.

Principal of Silchar’s Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Parvin Sultana said that they have asked the students to return by 4pm. She said that they have arranged a projector to telecast ISRO’s live streaming for the students.

“We have asked them to bring their parents along because it’ll be late. I hope the students will return to be part of this historic moment,” Sultana said.

The schools also distributed mid-day meals to the students on Wednesday.

Senior educationist Krishnendu Roy said that the government is not forcing anyone to be part of this historic moment, but it will be good for the students if they attend it.

“We are hopeful that Chandrayaan-3 will land softly today. This will be another historic moment for all of us like India’s 1983 cricket world cup victory,” Roy said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON