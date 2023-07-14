Assam govt allots 300,000 houses under PM Awas Yojana in one day

The Assam government on Thursday allotted 300,000 houses to citizens in the state under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Grameen) scheme. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Twitter Photo)

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at a griha pravesh (house warming ceremony) organised in Guwahati, stated that the state government has been implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of providing everyone with a home by 2024.

“In addition to the houses, beneficiaries are being provided an amount of ₹1.30 lakh each over three installments through their bank accounts as per provisions of the scheme,” he said.

Stating that 19,10,823 houses have been approved under the scheme, beneficiaries for which were selected based on socio-economic caste census (SECC), the CM said 12,43,584 houses have already been constructed, and by February 2024 another 600,00 houses will be complete.

“With the aim of ensuring the landless population of the state are also able to enjoy the benefits of the scheme, the government took measures such as allotment of land to the landless,” Sarma said.

He said that, in line with PMAY, the state government will implement a scheme named Chief Minister Awas Yojana under which 100,000 houses will be constructed across the state with government funds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON