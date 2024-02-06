 Assam government tables anti-cheating bill with provision of 10-yr imprisonment - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Assam government tables anti-cheating bill with provision of 10-yr imprisonment

Assam government tables anti-cheating bill with provision of 10-yr imprisonment

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 06, 2024 09:41 AM IST

According to the draft, the bill signifies the government’s commitment to eradicating the unauthorised distribution of question papers

The Assam government on Monday tabled the Assam Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024 on the inaugural day of the budget session in the legislative assembly.

The bill also introduces a provision for a penalty of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh. (Representative file photo)
The bill introduces a provision for a 10-year prison sentence and penalty of 10 lakh for those involved in unfair means during examinations in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on January 22 said that they are going to place a bill to prevent unfair means in examinations legally.

The minister for parliamentary affairs, social justice & empowerment, information & public relations, Pijush Hazarika placed the bill in the assembly on Monday.

According to the draft, the bill signifies the government’s commitment to eradicating the unauthorised distribution of question papers.

“To address this, the legislation explicitly states that candidates are prohibited from possessing question papers without proper authorisation. Additionally, the bill addresses various malpractices, including selling question papers, aiding candidates during exams, imposing penalties for such actions,” the draft read.

The bill has provision for severe penalties for individuals, including candidates, involved in cheating during examinations.

“According to its provisions, engaging in cheating activities could lead to a three-year imprisonment term and a hefty fine of 10 lakh. Similarly, leaking examination papers, a prevalent issue affecting the integrity of the education system, will be met with a stringent penalty of 10 lakh fine and a 10-year prison sentence,” the draft read.

