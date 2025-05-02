Menu Explore
Assam panchayat elections phase 1: Voting underway in 14 districts

ByUtpal Parashar
May 02, 2025 02:35 PM IST

In the first phase, around 9 million people, including 4.5 million men and 4.5 million women, are eligible to cast their votes at 12,916 polling booths.

Voting for the first phase of the two-phased panchayat polls in Assam began in 14 districts on Friday. The polling began at 7:30 am and will continue till 4:30 pm.

People wait to cast their votes during the panchayat elections at Baraigram in Karimganj, Assam, on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Around 24.1% people exercised their franchise till 11.30 am. In the first phase, around 9 million people, including 4.5 million men and 4.5 million women, are eligible to cast their votes at 12,916 polling booths.

Incidents of violence have been reported in some places, with voting getting briefly disrupted at a few polling stations, an official said. Authorities had identified around 11% of polling stations as critical based on assessment of previous data.

In the first phase, 216 zila parishad constituencies, 94 anchalik panchayat constituencies and 1139 gaon panchayats have gone to polls. While 639 candidates are contesting for zila panchayat member posts, 2,608 candidates are in the fray for anchalik panchayat member posts.

The second phase of voting will take place on May 7 and counting of votes will be held on May 11.

With inputs from PTI

