Assam: Retired principal detained for objectionable comment on Red Fort blast

A retired school principal has been detained in Assam’s Cachar district for allegedly posting an objectionable comment on social media in connection with the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday. Nazrul Islam Barbhuiyan, a retired school principal, after he was detained in Cachar, Assam, on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Cachar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Partha Protim Das said the police took suo motu cognisance of the matter and summoned the accused, identified as Nazrul Islam Barbhuiyan, for questioning on Tuesday afternoon.

Barbhuiyan, a resident of Rongpur area in Silchar town, was initially taken to the Silchar Sadar Police Station and later to the office of the SSP for interrogation.

According to the police, Barbhuiyan, who earlier served as principal of Banskandi NMHS School in Cachar, commented on a social media post about the Delhi blast, writing that “elections are coming ahead”.

Officials said the remark appeared to “politicise” an incident linked to national security. “The individual commented on the news of the Delhi blast, citing elections, and tried to politicise a sensitive national security issue. Whether the comment was made with any particular motive is under investigation,” Das said.

He added that Barbhuiyan was brought in to verify the intent and possible impact of his post. “Given the nature of the incident in Delhi, such remarks can spread misinformation or provoke unnecessary speculation. We are taking this matter seriously,” the SSP said.

The blast near Red Fort on Monday evening killed over a dozen people, and injured over 20 others, prompting nationwide security alerts.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday condemned social media reactions to the incident, saying, “Many users were seen celebrating and some shared ‘happy’ emojis. Are they sympathising with the terrorists? We will take strict action against such comments.”

Assam Police officials said they are maintaining a strict vigil on social media for reactions and posts related to the blast. The SSP also urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified or politically motivated content that could interfere with the ongoing investigation.