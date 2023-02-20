Assam: Two suspected criminals allegedly killed in police firing

Two suspected criminals were allegedly killed in police firing in Assam after both of them tried to flee from custody, officials said.

A suspected robber was shot by Dibrugarh police in Charaideo district on Sunday when he tried to flee from custody.

“He sustained two bullet injuries, one on the leg and one on the stomach. Police took him to Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh where the doctors declared him dead,” an official from Dibrugarh police said.

Police said the deceased was a resident of Dangpara area in Dibrugarh district. He was accused of several criminal activities and was arrested multiple times in the past.

Also Read:Assam: Suspected drug dealer killed in police encounter; three arrested

“He led several robberies and police were searching for him. After his arrest during interrogation, he assured to support the police. But he attempted to flee when he was taken to a nearby district for a search operation,” officials said.

In a similar incident, a 37-year-old person accused of murder was also killed in police firing in Guwahati in the wee hours of Saturday.

The deceased person was one of the six accused in the killing of Purabi Dairy distributor Ranjit Bora last year, according to police.

A case under section 365 and 395 of Indian Penal Code was registered against him and he was arrested from the Satgaon area on February 4.

On February 6, Dispur police obtained custody of the accused for seven days.

On February 16, the accused told police that he had kept some arms at Batahghuli area and he accompanied a team of police there after which he tricked them and managed to flee.

Police later found him at Jorabat area near Assam-Meghalaya border.

An operation was launched to nab him.

“We received information that the accused is hiding at a house after which a shootout took place which led to the accused’s death,” said another police official.