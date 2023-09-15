Assam: Woman and lover arrested for allegedly drugging, murdering her husband

A 30-year-old woman in Assam’s Jagiroad area has been arrested for allegedly drugging and murdering her husband with help from her paramour. Representational image.

Police recovered the dead body of local businessman Asadur Rahman from an abandoned car near a forest, but they unearthed more chilling details during the court of the probe.

“In the initial investigation, this looked like a murder and we detained some suspects, including his wife Feroza Khatun,” the investigating police officer said, adding that they also arrested her friend Safiqul Islam after the initial probe.

“They confessed their crime during the initial interrogation and we have registered case against them under 302 (murder) and other sections of Indian Penal Code,” police said.

The officials informed the media that the woman drugged her husband before killing him and she and her lover tried to show the death as accident by dumping the car. “They kept the body abandoned in a car so that it looks like an accident. But they left some important clues which helped us find the truth,” officials said.

According to Rahman’s family members, tensions were high in the family after they came to know that Feroza was involved in an extramarital affair with Safiqul.

“The issue was discussed a few times in the family and she promised to leave that relationship. Now she has killed her husband and we believe that extramarital relationship is behind this,” family members said.

Rahman’s body has been sent for postmortem and the arrested persons will be produced before a court on Friday.

The police said they have also detained Feroza’s driver Rantu Bordoloi and one more person for their involvement in the murder. “They helped in abandoning the dead body and we are interrogating them to get more information,” the police said.

