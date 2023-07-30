Assam aims to reach 50% conviction rate in criminal cases by 2026: Himanta

The conviction rate in criminal cases in Assam has increased to 14% from 5.6% in the last two years, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Twitter Photo)

He said the state’s conviction rate would reach 20% by the end of 2023 and up to 50% by 2026. “We are improving all the relevant activities and by 2026, the conviction rate against criminal activities will reach up to 50%, which will be closer to the national ratio,” Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister made the remarks during a press conference in Guwahati on Saturday and said that Assam police was at the bottom in terms of many important aspects but has improved in the last two years.

Sarma said that the state police department is lacking scientific infrastructure like DNA testing, fingerprint examination etc. “We need research on those fields to become efficient like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra etc. By 2026, Assam police will be amongst the top 10 police departments in the country,” Sarma said.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), the conviction rate is the ratio of punishment awarded to the accused in cases for criminal activities considered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special & Local Laws (SLL) etc.

NCRB says that it is the responsibility of the state governments and Union Territory Administrations to make the police force efficient & capable and its functioning more effective, transparent and accountable.

Sarma said around 250 outposts and patrolling posts in Assam will be upgraded to police stations by this year, and all will have an officer-in-charge.

“Officials in the outpost and patrolling posts cannot register cases at present, but by upgrading them to police stations, we’ll give them the power to register cases and submit charge sheets,” Sarma said.

He also said that the state police will become a no-vacancy department soon. “Promotions were pending in Assam police, and from now, we’ll award promotions in September every year. The vacant posts will be filled immediately,” he said.

Sarma reiterated his government’s stand in the crackdown against child marriage in the state and said that the police will resume its drive in September this year, and mass arrests will be done again. “This time, the drive will be even better and more effective,” he added.

A special committee, headed by retired justice Rumi Phookan, will submit its report on banning polygamy and child marriage within the next 15 days, said the chief minister.

Sarma claimed that the use of drugs and other narcotics is also responsible for increasing criminal activities. “Narcotics like Heroin are expensive and those who consume such things need much money, so they get involved in acts like snatching mobile and expensive items,” the Assam CM said.